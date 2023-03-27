Redevelopment plans for former Vauxhall site in Luton could create up to 450 new jobs

An industrial development on a former Vauxhall Motors site in Luton is set to create up to 450 jobs and add £66m gross to the local economy, a meeting heard.

Hybrid plans, part in detail and partially outline, were submitted by applicant Prologis UK CCCLI Sarl and Prologis UK CCCLII to transform the 18-acre Griffin House site in Osborne Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Planning team leader Clive Inwards told the borough council’s development management committee: “This seeks permission for the phased demolition of all the buildings currently on the site and its redevelopment.

Artist's impression of the development, submitted as part of the planning application

“A restored river channel will be running through the site with a wild flower meadow on one side and pedestrian and cycle access on the other,” he said.

“The site is a category A employment area in the adopted Luton Local Plan. This proposal is for up to 34,250sqm of flexible industrial and logistics floorspace, intensifying the use of the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“These buildings are evidently relatively large structures to meet modern requirements for industrial or storage uses, but are considered acceptable.

“Landscaping of the scheme seeks to put the River Lea at the heart of the development, with the linear park a welcome feature.

The scale and mass of the buildings is similar to the current three- and four-storey premises, although they’ll cover a greater area. The level of parking is appropriate for the location, while incentivising alternatives to the car.

“As for economic development it would support up to 450 jobs and about 75 full-time equivalent jobs through the construction process,” he added. “A specific benefit would be the hub training facility in phase two of the development.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There’s been no response from the Environment Agency, so this application shouldn’t be granted until confirmation that its objection is removed.”

UK head of planning at Prologis Caroline Musker referred to the “fantastic impact this would have in Luton”, saying: “We’re really excited about the redevelopment of this site with its rich industrial history, having accommodated Vauxhall Motors for many decades.

“We’ve worked hard to open up and celebrate the River Lea as a key feature by providing a linear park through the centre of the site. We’ll deliver a high quality scheme of which everyone can be proud.

“This represents a £30m investment in construction, and should generate more than £66m in gross added value per annum and £660,000 in business rates annually.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The dedicated training facility known as the hub will be funded by the service charges for the occupiers of the wider site.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks suggested: “Whether it’s distribution, logistics or fulfilment centres, it’s still warehousing which produces plenty of traffic and not much employment.”

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain explained: “If those jobs are created and with the investment it’s welcome in a major employment area for the whole of Luton.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor, who chairs the committee, said: “There’s planning gain in opening up the river with huge benefits for Park Town residents.”

Advertisement

Advertisement