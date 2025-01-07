Renewable energy storage scheme to be built near Toddington despite parish council objections

Field to the south of Toddington Services, immediately to the west of the M1 motorway and east of Hipsey Spinney, Toddington, Dunstable. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

A renewable energy storage scheme will become the third located close to the Sundon substation, despite objections from three parish councils.

Applicant Kona Energy submitted plans to Central Bedfordshire Council to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) on arable farmland, with a link to the electricity transmission network.

The neighbouring parish councils in Toddington, Chalton and Harlington objected to the project.

There are 1,360 energy storage cabinets with an operating life of up to 50 years, after which they would be removed and the site restored to its previous condition, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

Other features are a large power transformer, an electrical control building, a site office and a storage container, said the report. “The scheme represents inappropriate development in the greenbelt.

“It would result in the temporary loss of below market value agricultural land, and there’s cumulative harm with other renewable projects locally. There’s harm to the character and appearance of the area and wider landscape character, as well as the amenity of local rights of way network users.

“Significant amounts of energy would be stored there generating substantial environmental benefits, and contributing to local and national carbon reduction targets. These benefits clearly outweigh the impact on the greenbelt.”

Senior planning officer Lauren Rance told the committee: “The nearby Sundon substation dictates and influences the siting of these renewable sources to feed into the grid.

“The B530 will be widened for access,” she explained. “No development can be accessed through a service station, which is why this uses the long agricultural track.

“Parish council objections included harm to the greenbelt, the cumulative impact of other renewable energy storage in the local area and fire risk.”

For the applicant, Dan Grierson, from agent The Energy Workshop, said: “This consists of storage containers in a fenced compound in a single arable field.

“The proposals have been designed to deliver a biodiversity net gain and to minimise its built footprint, as the site is well screened and lies in a natural bowl in the landscape. More than half of the area is set aside for ecological improvements.

“The site will be equipped with robust safety systems, and will be monitored around the clock. Any fault would be identified immediately and rectified. It will provide energy security, grid support and support low carbon, particularly during times of peak demand.

“There’ll be an underground tank permanently full of water and an attenuation pool. More than double the water required will be available on the site.

“This project will import and store power from the grid via an underground connection to Sundon substation whenever there’s excess generation, and export it back to the grid when there’s a shortage or a need.

“In supporting renewable energy and offsetting alternative gas usage, this would prevent generation of between 10,000 and 16,000 tonnes of CO2 a year. It would reduce customer costs and our dependence on importing gas, with associated price volatility.”

Councillors unanimously, approved the development subject to its referral to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government because the site is within the greenbelt.