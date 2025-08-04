Resident only parking restrictions to be removed from 21 Luton streets

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 4th Aug 2025
Resident only parking restrictions are set to be revoked from 21 Luton streets from August 5.

A public notice shows that Luton Borough Council is introducing shared-use parking bays – which can be used by permit holders and paying customers – on the following roads: Boyle Close, Charles Street, Clarendon Road, Cobden Street, Concorde Street, Crescent Rise, Edward Street, Frederick Street, Hartley Road, Havelock Road, High Town Road, Jubilee Street, Kingston Road, Midland Road, North Street, Reginald Street, St. Matthews Close, Taylor Street, Wenlock Street, William Street, and Winch Street.

The shared-use bays will be in operation Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, existing shared-use bays on Albion Road, Back Street, Brunswick Street, Burr Street, Charles Street, Clarendon Road, Cross Street, Dudley Street, Duke Street, Edward Street, Frederick Street, Hartley Road, Havelock Road, High Town Road, Jubilee Street, North Street, Oxen Road, Reginald Street, St. Matthews Close, Wenlock Street, William Street, and York Street will have their hours of operation extended from 8am to 6pm.

But resident only parking bays will be in operation Monday to Friday, 8am to 6 on Boyle Close, North Street, St. Matthews Close and Wenlock Street.

