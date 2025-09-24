Residents criticise Luton park plans after café replaced with 'catering unit'

Residents have criticised the council and called its decision to update park plans ‘a step back’ after originally promising a community café.

Luton Borough Council, working with Luton Rising, originally promised a community café as part of Wigmore Park’s refurbishment, with the play area and skate park getting a major facelift.

However, the latest proposals replace the café with a catering unit and three outdoor toilets, with a café only mentioned as a potential future option.

The ‘improved facilities’ plans from earlier this month state: “It will feature outdoor seating for up to 50 covers on bench seats. The catering unit design offers flexibility and can be removed and positioned elsewhere if desired.

“The approach is to efficiently test if there is demand for the catering unit, it can be enhanced in future if there is sufficient demand.

The pavilion in Wigmore Park was set on fire last year, and at the time, the council said: “Regarding the potential redevelopment of the site, Luton Rising is still working with the council on plans to open a new café, with a view of obtaining public feedback before making any final decisions.”

Now Nick Platts, managing director of Luton Rising, said: “Our longstanding promise has been to deliver improvements to Wigmore Park before other developments in and around the airport are brought forward. Our plans for the new skate park and play area were strongly supported during consultation in 2018. We are excited that the scheme we committed to is now being delivered and it is pleasing to see there have been a number of positive comments.

“The council asked Luton Rising to consider providing catering at the park. Regrettably, arson destroyed the old pavilion, preventing its renovation and return to public use. Our commitment is to provide a skate and play park for the local community, and following the council’s request, we’ve been actively investigating how a café could be added to the design.

“Following an extensive review, we have been able to include provision of a quality catering unit, a significant improvement to our earlier proposals, which will enable families and visitors to get even more out of their trips to the park. Luton Rising, in consultation with the council, will review usage of the new park and profitability of the catering unit with the long-term ambition of enhancing the offering should there be strong customer demand.

“For ease of access, all the new facilities will be located close to the park’s entrance.”

Residents’ groups have expressed disappointment at the change. Jeff Morgan of Friends of Wandon Park said: “Residents supported the redevelopment of Wigmore Park based on the promise of a community café. Now, with the council planning only a catering unit, it feels like a step back. This is especially frustrating given the £360 million spent on the DART project.”

Critics have also shared their upset as the council has begun to chop down a circle of mature trees in the centre of the park.

In response to this, Nick Platts said: “We are also planting 33 new trees, more than doubling the 14 trees that are having to be removed, most of which a report has confirmed are young and in poor condition.

“The new facilities will be a huge improvement over those currently in place and we look forward to work completing in the spring.”