Residents footing the bill of 'increasing red tape' claims councillor in row over cuts to Central Beds Council's safer neighbourhood teams

Residents are being left to foot the bill for increasing red tape in the Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Comissioner’s office, a meeting heard.

But blaming the PCC for opposing budget cuts to remove Central Bedfordshire Council’s safer neighbourhood teams “is disappointing”, its full budget council was told.

Bedfordshire Police Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst and PCC John Tizard wrote to CBC’s chief executive and council leader to voice concerns about its planned reduction in the community safety budget, warning this would “have a significant negative impact on local communities and should be reconsidered”.

Presenting a budget amendment in a bid to save the neighbourhood teams, Labour Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan said: “The Independent administration is proposing to reduce police collaboration and cut safer neighbourhood officers, despite rising crime and anti-social behaviour.

From L to R: Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard; Central Bedfordshire Council leader Adam Zerny; Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst

“It means fewer visible patrols on our streets, leaving our communities feeling vulnerable, and a reduction in joint operations with Bedfordshire Police, weakening our response to drug-related crime, anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse.

“It’s a step backwards in tackling knife crime and county lines gangs, which thrive when local intelligence and early intervention are underfunded. We can stand up for safer communities or we can sign off on a dangerous gamble on public safety.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen replied: “The council is retaining its environmental protection officers, whose role includes reporting fly-tipping, keep its anti-social behaviour officers, who issue fixed penalty notices, and protect its safer communities officers, who respond to low level cases and running community events.

“The sharing of any intelligence with the police and joint working with the county force would still be covered by these officers.

“The economy of removing the safer neighbourhood officers team, whose main job is patrolling these areas, will save the council £442,000 a year when the local authority’s finances are in great difficulty. Our money is better spent elsewhere.”

Independent Houghton Regis East councillor Pat Hamill, who chairs the council’s police and crime advisory panel, explained: “Bedfordshire Police has a £1.8m ringfenced neighbourhood police fund to employ an extra 15 to 20 officers and PCSOs.

“I would expect six officers for Central Bedfordshire to cover what our safer neighbourhood officers provide. It’s not for this council to police. It’s for CBC to improve the safety of our residents where we can.”

Independent Flitwick councillor Heather Townsend acknowledged the council is unable to abolish the role of Police and Crime Commissioner, explaining: “The cost of the new PCC’s office has increased significantly.

“He’s currently hiring a compliance officer, an engagement officer, a data analyst, a data manager, a mission (policy) manager for prevention and local policing, and a head of policy and missions. He even needs a chief executive.

“How many front line officers are being removed to pay for extra bureaucracy we don’t need? And our residents are being asked to pick up the tab.”

Conservative Eaton Bray councillor Philip Spicer referred to the CBC neighbourhood team’s origins, saying: “The police force was severely underfunded. It’s now time to withdraw this and allocate the funding elsewhere.”

Independent Houghton Conquest and Haynes described it as “disappointing to hear some of the focus shift towards the PCC”, adding: “The officers within this authority operate under different legislations and have alternative powers to enforce.

“So it’s a conflation to say the PCC should be responsible for this service because we’re not funding it. This is being made political, when it should be about the people.”

Councillors voted against the Labour-led amendment, with 11 votes in favour, 42 opposing it and six abstentions.