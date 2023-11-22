Residents set to have another chance to comment on Luton parking scheme that has 'been dragging on for five years'

A controlled parking zone is likely to be introduced in the New Town area

A lack of demand exists for a controversial parking scheme in part of Luton, which “has been dragging on for five years”, a meeting was told.

A controlled parking zone is likely to be introduced in the New Town area, although residents are expected to be given another opportunity to object, the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board heard.

The outcome of a second public consultation on the proposals was presented to the board by LBC’s senior highways engineer Mark Barnett.

There are plans to install a controlled parking zone on Cutenhoe Road, Alton Road, Seymour Avenue and Park Street.

“This scheme goes back to 2018 when a consultation response came back fairly split, marginally in favour of it not going ahead,” explained Mr Barnett.

“But a then ward councillor felt there were some roads within this area which should be pushed forward and continue to be consulted about.

“The pandemic came and crippled our budgets for a while, so the project was delayed until this year. There was a fresh consultation in April.

“A letter was sent to 587 properties with nearly 130 responses, around 21 per cent. There were 65 in favour of the scheme being implemented and 57 against, so a slim margin again.

“A decision was made with the highways portfolio holder (councillor Javed Hussain) that this scheme proceeds, with minor amendments that it operates Monday to Friday, rather than to Saturday, and just for two hours from 10am to 12pm.”

Liberal Democrat South councillor Steve Stephens described it as “a salient point” that councillor Hussain “gave the go ahead to you to do the work”, saying: “He wanted things to get under way.”

Mr Barnett replied: “It wasn’t solely councillor Hussain who reached the decision. It was jointly made with yourself, as you suggested the two-hour restriction.”

Labour Saints councillor Ghulam Abbas admitted to “having real concerns” about the plans, warning: “We shouldn’t be going ahead with this.

“It’s been dragging on for five years and now we’re trying to spend even more money on it. There doesn’t appear to be a glaring issue that residents are really burning about.

“Much of the demand seems based on this being free and that someone will pay for it. If it’s not free, residents aren’t in favour.

“The scheme is also flawed and will put parking pressure on Strathmore Avenue and West Hill Road. Those residents will then create a fuss about why people are suddenly parking there.”

Labour South councillor Charmaine Isles said: “I wasn’t supportive because of the cost of living and poverty is really high in this ward. Many families there are really struggling.

“How are they going to afford another bill on top of everything they need to pay already? I feel it can be put on hold for now.”

An annual parking permit costs £64.80 currently, which increases in price for more than one per household.

