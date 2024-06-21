Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A restructured drug and alcohol treatment service in Luton could help remove an “entrenched” drinking culture from the town centre, a meeting heard.

There are currently 1,439 individuals in structured treatment, placing the borough in line with the targets set, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

Luton has seen an improvement in treatment numbers and referrals over the last 18 months through the efforts by CGL ResoLUTiONs and the public health team, said the report.

It stated: “As part of the national drugs strategy delivery, Luton was identified ‘a challenge area’ by the office for health improvement and disparities (OHID) for drug and alcohol treatment services because of a reduction in numbers in treatment. Agreed OHID ambition is to achieve of 1,568 by March 2025.

A drinker enjoys a bottle of beer. Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images

“While numbers in treatment are increasing and other strategy actions are being delivered, there are still a number of key performance indicators failing to meet targets.”

Commissioner of the drug and alcohol services in Luton Sarah Pacey explained: “We know we’ve got a big cohort of people, especially in the town centre with that entrenched drinking behaviour.

“This support service will be out there with them, engaging with them and taking them to appointments to ensure they attend.

“We also think there are plenty of people out there with what we call acquired brain injury. They need a different type of care, not drug and alcohol treatment.

“We see these people as we walk through the town centre. They’re causing plenty of issues. We hope this model will engage with them in a different way, rather than keep sending them to the drug and alcohol service where they’re in limbo.

“People will have more of a choice around what their need is in Luton. With this support model, we’ll have much softer measures.”

Sarah continued: “These might be engaging with their mental health service, establishing whether they’ve sorted their housing problems out, and has there been a reduction in anti-social behaviour in the town centre?

“We need to look at the individual coming through the door and then consider the appropriate measures as everyone will be different. Some people will need recovery for a couple of months, others forever,” she added.

“If someone falls out of recovery through taking substances again, we can pick them back up. Drug and alcohol issues are a recurring condition, so we’d always expect people to come back into the system. It sounds negative, but for us it’s a positive as an individual comes back to the service.

“Evidence shows us the more times that happens the spaces between that become fewer, until the person sorts themselves out.”

LBC’s director of public health Sally Cartwright said: “We hope the numbers in treatment will continue to increase because there’s an amount of unmet need in the population where they’re not accessing it at all.