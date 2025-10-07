'Revealing' photo of Luton carnival performer in council document 'failing to empower women' says councillor

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

A cover picture of a Luton Carnival reveller presents an undesirable form of exposure for the local authority’s draft town centre delivery plan 2025 to 2030, a meeting heard.

The cropped photograph of an artiste in costume was planned as part of the headline images for the document, which was being considered for approval by Luton Borough Council’s executive.

Labour Farley councillor Javeria Hussain called for the participant’s photo on the front of the plan to be changed, saying: “From the female empowerment point of view, it’s a bit too revealing for my liking.

“We’re trying to be inclusive and it’s about respect for women, So we can have a photograph of a woman, but I’d like it to be less revealing if that’s alright?”

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons, who chairs the committee, suggested the issue would be “taken back” to be reconsidered.

‘Luton’ in white lettering was written over the dancer’s cleavage on the cover page.

The town centre transformation includes the Hat Works, Luton’s oldest hat factory, according to a report to the executive. “It’s been regenerated, and become a flexible and affordable workspace for emerging creative and digital entrepreneurs,” said the report.

“A quiet waterside haven is provided by the award-winning pocket park Hat Gardens, while four stunning public art pieces have been installed, including the Covid memorial ‘Our River’ and ‘Rough Gemstones’ situated on Silver Street.”

Labour High Town councillor James Taylor told the committee: “The town centre delivery plan presents 41 actions which will help create a thriving, sustainable and welcoming town centre for Luton, where residents and visitors alike can feel proud to live, work, study and play.

“This plan is aligned with out vision for the town centre and the townwide priorities of Luton 2040,” he explained. “The five key aspects of the town centre master plan remain in focus.

“These are recognising the importance of heritage assets, restitching the centre into the surrounding area, establishing better connections throughout, introducing a greater range of activities and bringing back the River Lea.

“The delivery plan will help ensure all Luton residents and visitors benefit from the £1.7bn of planned (mostly private) investment in the town centre. We’ve made significant progress and its transformation is well underway.

“New spaces at Hat Works and Hat Gardens, as well as the public art can be seen already, with the beacon developments of The Stage and Power Court on the horizon bringing jobs and investment.

“The town centre task force works with partners to tackle difficult issues in this area, which negatively impact people’s views of Luton, including begging, street drinking, drug-taking and shoplifting.

“To be a success, the plan needs to be driven by the town centre ecosystem, rather than just by the council.”

Labour Challney councillor Basit Mahmood asked about the Luton Railway Station improvements.

Portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth councillor Taylor replied: “There are more than 10,000 signatures on a petition, which was our benchmark.

“It’s clear the people of Luton want to see a redeveloped railway station, which is absolutely vital for regeneration.” The executive approved the draft Luton town centre delivery plan.