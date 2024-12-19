Ryder Cup bid on course at Luton Hoo Hotel as luxury spa upgrade agreed with other improvements

The Ryder Cup trophy is seen on the 1st hole during the Ryder Cup 2023 (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Hosting golf’s Ryder Cup competition at the five-star Luton Hoo Hotel golf and spa is the ambition of the Arora Group, which bought it from Elite Hotels three years ago.

The Grade I Luton Hoo mansion house operates as a hotel and golf course, with country club and spa facilities located within the Grade II listed Adam’s Stables block, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

A bid to host the Ryder Cup in 2031 at Luton Hoo is awaiting a decision, said the report. Plans for a golf course and clubhouse there were approved previously.

“The 32-acre application site is set within extensive Capability Brown designed parkland on an elevated plateau, while modifications have resulted in the estate being reduced in size,” explained the report.

“It includes Beech Tree Drive, the main access route from the A1081. The stable building includes the golf club house and reception, a restaurant, spa and gym.

“The parkland at Luton Hoo was designed and implemented by the renowned landscape garden designer Capability Brown, who began work in 1764.

“This project forms part of the applicant’s vision to improve the facilities and leisure offer enabling the hotel to operate under the Fairmont brand and ensure its long-term viability.”

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian told the committee: “There are economic benefits from the employment once its operational, and jobs would be created through the supply chain.”

Founder and chairman of the Arora Group Surinder Arora said: “Hopefully we can attract golf’s Ryder Cup in 2031 or 2035.

“Gary Player and Justin Rose are helping us design the course. We want to make it the best in Europe. We’re possibly going down the road of having a Justin Rose academy there.”

Conservative Clifton, Henlow and Langford councillor Richard Wenham praised the Arora Group’s stewardship of the site, saying: “There’s always potential harm as identified in the report, but there are many mitigations to deal with that.

“On the positive side, it’s an opportunity to generate many extra jobs in Central Bedfordshire at a time when some are being lost in a neighbouring authority.

“It provides a jewel in crown for the local visitor economy, while the prestige of having a Fairmont hotel and those associated facilities within our district isn’t something we should take lightly.”

Independent Dunstable East councillor John Gurney was “a fairly frequent visitor” to Luton Hoo as a venture scout, adding: “It’s great to see these improvements which are expected to bring more people into the area.”

Conservative Dunstable West councillor Nigel Young suggested: “To have the chance to have a world leading hotel group at a proud asset of Central Bedfordshire is something we should all be supporting.”

As inappropriate development within the greenbelt, the scheme is subject to approval from the Secretary of State for Planning.