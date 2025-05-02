Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

School transport budgets are facing “big cuts” in Luton, while the worries of families affected are being ignored, according to the borough council’s Liberal Democrat opposition group.

Under the new system, where services are still available, more low-income families will have to pay for their children’s home to school travel, said the Lib Dems in a statement.

Liberal Democrat Vauxhall councillor Lee Bridgen, who chairs the scrutiny children’s services review group, presented its views to the executive, saying: “Families expressed a strong concern over the impact of introducing the personal transport budgets, particularly given the planned parental contribution of £450 per annum.

“We must ensure this doesn’t create undue financial hardship for families, particularly those not eligible for the 16 to 19 bursary. Parental responses indicate the changes would have a significant impact on the funding received to transport their children to school or college.

“On the independent travel training, the feedback showed considerable apprehension about pupil safety and wellbeing, especially for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

“While some may benefit from such an approach, any participation in the training initiative should be purely voluntary and supported by robust safety assessments.

“There were concerns the wording of the policy and communication to families failed to adequately reflect or reassure parents about the impacts and practicalities of these changes, particularly the definition and implications of the ‘nearest suitable school’.

“We urge the executive to reconsider the planned alterations, improve the clarity of the communications in any future policy documents, and reassure families their children’s educational access and financial circumstances will be safeguarded.

“Revised recommendations should address the fundamental issues to ensure any changes are transparent and supportive of the community’s needs,” he added.

“Implementing these changes with an emphasis on only statutory provisions would be at odds with LBC’s 2040 vision, which clearly states that no child should be left behind.”

Children’s, families and education services portfolio holder and Labour Farley councillor Javeria Hussain said: “Demand from families is continuing to rise and the number of pupils requiring travel assistance is expected to double between 2020 and 2030.

“While the council has increased the transport budget, it continues to be an area of overspend. Hopefully there should be something in the pipeline from the government.

“The proposed policy changes should ensure a greater number of pupils can be supported in different ways, within the constraints of the council’s budget.

“Personal transport budgets are offered for those eligible for travel assistance. This allows families to facilitate travel arrangements and independence, which is really important.

“The draft policy sets out the process for considering council organised transport for families in exceptional circumstances. I note the concerns raised by the review group.

“On the tone and empathy of the proposals, I’m assured by officers the draft policy is clear. It contains sufficient information about independent travel training schemes, personal transport budgets and what parents can do if their cases are exceptional.

“I acknowledge ensuring it adapts to our 2040 vision that everyone has access to education and nobody is left behind.”

The executive agreed to review the feedback on proposed changes to LBC’s school and college travel assistances policies, and approve the draft policy for 0 to 25-year-olds in education.