Service director for special educational needs and disabilities at Central Bedfordshire Council set to retire next month

Central Bedfordhire Council headquarters in Chicksands. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A further staffing change is due in Central Bedfordshire Council’s children’s services department with the announcement that service director for education and SEND Dr Helen Phelan is to retire.

The local authority’s service director for education, special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) and inclusion joined CBC two-and-a-half years ago as assistant director for SEND.

Posting details of her planned departure in the council’s SEND bulletin, she said: “I’ll be taking retirement and leaving at the end of October half-term.

“I’ve very much enjoyed my work as assistant director for SEND, and more recently service director for education and SEND.

“Although much has been achieved during the last few years, there are always improvements to make to ensure best outcomes for all children, including those with SEND and their families.

“This commitment to getting great outcomes for all children and driving forward improvements in education, such as reducing exclusions and increasing attainment, will remain central to the work of the children and families directorate.

“It’s been a privilege to work with so many parent carers, as well as professionals, in making positive changes. I know the strong partnership working in Central Bedfordshire will continue and great things will be achieved.

“More information about the interim arrangements for my role will be shared in good time before my departure. I wish you and your children all the very best for the future.

“Amana Gordon will be starting as the new director for children and families at the end of November,” she added. “Until then, Hayley Griffin will remain as interim director.”

Ms Gordon is the operational director of the children and young people’s service for the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham.

She replaces Sarah-Jane Smedmor, who left CBC in July to take up the role of executive director of children and young people services at Suffolk County Council.

In an email to staff before her departure, CBC chief executive Marcel Coiffait said Ms Smedmor “is moving on to progress her career at a bigger council, closer to her home”. She joined CBC from Dorset Council in May 2022.

CBC’s children’s services department was criticised after an Ofsted and Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection in November 2019.

Their report highlighted significant areas of weakness in the local area’s SEND provision, with a written statement of action requested from CBC and BLMK Clinical Commissioning Group.

Parents subsequently criticised the slow pace of change across local authority services.