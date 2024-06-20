Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drug and alcohol treatment services in Luton are set to be restructured to help streamline the offering, produce better outcomes and meet national targets, a meeting heard.

The current service specification provided by CGL ResoLUTiONs since April 2017 aims to deliver all elements of treatment and recovery though one provider, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

“After the maximum number of contract extensions legally allowed, the current contract is due to finish next March,” said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commissioner of the drug and alcohol services in Luton Sarah Pacey told the review group: “The current contract covers everything to do with drugs and alcohol, and the provider has struggled to deliver on some of those elements.

File image of a drug users preparing cocaine. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“It includes drug and alcohol treatment for young people and adults, as well as prevention, training and recovery for when someone’s left treatment to maintain their life without going back to these substances,” she explained.

“There’s no further funding, so the budget is remaining the same. We’ll have a smaller specification, so that’s where people go if they want to stop drinking and taking drugs.

“Then we’ll have a separate recovery service. Evidence suggests that it’s better to have an independent recovery offer, rather than being tied up with treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of that work can be really long-term, as they need support for the rest of their lives to stop them returning to drugs and alcohol. In future, we want a smaller clinical treatment model where people work on reducing their usage.

“So the recovery model when they come out of treatment which helps support them abstain from substances.

“The extra part of this model is a support service we’ll be establishing. The evidence in Luton is that there’s a large cohort of people with entrenched drug and alcohol problems. Some of them are quite old now.

“They may also have mental and physical health problems, and they’re difficult to engage with, while some have acquired brain injury because of alcohol consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has an impact on their cognition,” she said. “They may have got into fights and hurt their head or perhaps fallen over. Some of that cohort aren’t ready for treatment. They need a different type of care.

“We’ll commission a service to take them to appointments and help them get to GPs. We’re procuring three lots. These will become the Luton drug and alcohol alliance working together and performance managed jointly.

“We’ve had positive feedback to consultation. There’s been plenty of interest from treatment providers. We’re recommissioning and splitting up the current huge specification into three independent services delivering into Luton.

“We’re looking at a ten-year contract,” she added. “Drug and alcohol contracts need to be long, as it takes about five years for any service to embed. The support element is new, so that will be shorter to monitor it.”