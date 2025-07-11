Shire House developer says planning inspector upheld solution it had already offered Luton council

Outside Shire House.

A local authority says a planning appeal outcome backs its determination to rid Luton of “substandard and unlawful accommodation”.

But the appellant claims that Luton Borough Council could have accepted the same proposed solution reached by the Planning Inspectorate some time ago, “which would have saved public money”.

Chubb House, now called Shire House, at 400 Dallow Road was converted into more than 100 residential flats in 2019 by owners Devonhurst Investments Limited.

LBC decided to take enforcement action as it considered the old office block was turned into unauthorised and substandard flats. It said previously: “While prior approval was granted for the conversion, the developers didn’t implement this as required to make its use as accommodation unauthorised.”

Devonhurst Investments Limited appealed against the local authority’s decision to take enforcement action.

The council said in a statement: “Following the enforcement notice we issued to the landlord of Shire House, a public inquiry was held where we made a strong case for action against substandard and unlawful accommodation.

“The inspector’s decision represents a partial outcome for both sides. While the change of use of the site and retaining 81 residential units has been granted, planning permission was refused for two buildings found to provide wholly unacceptable living conditions.

“These blocks, containing around 28 units, must be demolished within 17 months. It strikes a difficult balance by removing the worst aspects of the accommodation, while safeguarding families living there.

“The decision is positive for LBC, empowering us through the use of planning conditions to bring those properties currently deemed unsatisfactory for accommodation up to an acceptable standard.

“The verdict allows 30 per cent of these homes, once upgraded, to be used for the council as affordable housing. We’re reviewing and digesting the outcome to ensure we can support the residents affected.

“LBC reaffirms its commitment to protecting residents from substandard housing and unlawful developments. Good quality accommodation is a basic right, and it’s essential all landlords in our town act responsibly and meet the standards these occupants deserve.

“We’ll continue to take firm action against those who compromise the safety, wellbeing and rights of our communities.”

In its own statement, the company explained: “By its decision, a government inspector has allowed Devonhurst Investments Limited’s appeal against an enforcement notice served by LBC in February 2022.

“The enforcement notice sought to require Devonhurst to return the building to an empty shell, removing 109 flats and requiring the eviction of 109 families within six months.

“The inspector has upheld a solution offered before by Devonhurst to keep 81 apartments and create an internal courtyard, while replacing 28 flats. This is over a more manageable period for all those affected of 17 months.

“The inspector criticised various aspects of the council’s actions, including refusing to agree various matters with the appellant, not making senior officers available for cross-examination at the inquiry and causing the adjournment of a previous hearing.

“It was disappointing to note that LBC could have accepted the same proposed solution some time ago, which would have saved public funds, avoided wasted costs and prevented unnecessary stress for the occupiers and all parties involved.”