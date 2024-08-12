Soaring demand and staff shortages causing delays to blue badge applications and renewals in Luton

File photo of disabled parking space

Luton council is asking disabled residents to be patient because of delays in processing blue badge applications and renewals because of soaring demand.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of requests has increased from 344 monthly in 2022/23 to 427 per month so far this year, according to a statement from the borough council.

Similar backlogs are affecting other local authorities around the country, said a council spokeswoman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We appreciate the inconvenience caused to blue badge holders waiting for their applications to be processed. But a combination of factors are resulting in the turnaround time being beyond our normal service time scales.

“Staff shortages and a rise in applications from around 344 per month in 2022/23 to around 427 a month this year so far are contributing to the problem.

“There’s been a change to the government’s benefits system as well, which means people must make multiple applications over a three-year period, rather than one application every three years.

“To help remedy the situation, staff are working extra hours to clear the backlog and we’re looking to recruit. This issue isn’t unique to Luton,” she warned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident contacted the local democracy reporting service, saying: “On average you’re advised it can take up to 12 weeks from start to finish.

“This is far longer than previous years. When I filled out the form and submitted all the evidence, I understood this.

“As it’s a renewal, I thought rather naively I wouldn’t have to wait that long because current evidence would be available and still valid, while the 12-week advice would be more relevant for new applications which take longer to check.

“So you can imagine my shock when emailing the team at LBC, they advised me that they’re only processing applications from the end of April, at present.

“In real terms, this means I could be looking at the beginning of November before receiving our blue badge. I believe this will really affect many disabled people.”