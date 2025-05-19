Task force tries to shake off 'stigma' that Luton town centre isn't safe

A town centre task force in Luton is seeing some successes already, as it attempts to shake-off “the stigma of this area being unsafe”.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The task force brings together all town centre-based organisations which play a key role in the vicinity, according to a report to the borough council’s night-time economy task and finish group.

It was created “to tackle difficult issues that have a negative impact on the town centre, leading to poor perceptions of it”, said the report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LBC’s head of economic growth and strategic regeneration Duncan Ray explained: “It’s about promoting a safer and more welcoming town centre.

Luton town centre. Picture: Luton BID

“That comes from the master plan and the corporate peer challenge, when on the visit they said they didn’t think the town centre felt safe. We’ve been meeting fortnightly to tackle the difficult issues, which have a negative impact, without delay.

“The idea is for a better experience all around the town centre. There’s partnership working to ensure events are safe and family friendly.

“It creates that virtuous cycle where people attend a well-run event and have a good experience, and tell others about it. This helps bring back those who might have been staying away because of the reputation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are real positive trends, but we want to make sure these are permanent before we release details. We’ve a new town centre anti-social behaviour officer in post,” he said.

“There’s been a refresh of the town centre intervention group, which is where complex needs of vulnerable people are considered. There’s also work around helping people to have things to do in the evening, so there’s not the need to hang around the town centre.

“There was one incident where a group of males were ejected from a pub for harassment, which was something we took very seriously and are monitoring closely to see if it’s a one-off. It doesn’t seem to be a trend.

“Joint nights of action with Bedfordshire Police and local authority enforcement are being successful. Fixed penalty notices are being given out on waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll be meeting monthly for the next six months. We’re trialling new ways of working across the partnership. There are knotty issues which are persisting and that’s about considering those in more detail from a system perspective. That’s outside of the task force.”

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor Nigel Marshall asked: “With all this wonderful work, how do we break this stigma that our town centre isn’t a safe place to be?

“It’s not going to happen overnight. This is clearly not the case and there are some wonderful things happening. We need to applaud everyone’s efforts.”

Mr Ray replied: “While the task force is making it feel safer and welcoming from the operational standpoint, some of the other changes will make a big difference as people see more tangible evidence.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LBC’s interim head of culture and creativity Corey Albone added: “The task force is helping us coordinate activities really positively, such as enforcement.

“We’re planning for the summer. If people have something to come into the town centre for, they can see that some of that active enforcement happening.”