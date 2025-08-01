Central Bedfordshire Council has approved a solar farm development on 27 hectares of Green Belt land near Caddington, despite acknowledging the scheme is technically inappropriate under planning rules. v.1

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central Bedfordshire Council has approved a solar farm development on 27 hectares of Green Belt land near Caddington, despite acknowledging the scheme is technically inappropriate under planning rules.

The site, located between the A5183 Watling Street and Millfield Lane, will house more than 29,000 solar panels and associated infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It spans two parcels of agricultural land on either side of an existing solar installation and falls partly within the Chilterns National Landscape.

Screenshot of DMC livestream 30/7/25 showing the location Image: LDRS

Planning officers and councillors recognised that the proposal conflicted with the Green Belt’s primary purpose of safeguarding the countryside from encroachment and would result in a significant loss of openness.

However, the application, submitted by Chiltern Green Energy Ltd, was recommended for approval on the basis of “very special circumstances,” including the environmental benefits of renewable energy generation and the temporary, reversible nature of the development.

Ward councillor Kevin Collins (Conservative, Caddington) voiced his support during the committee meeting, stating that the operator behind the existing solar farm had a proven track record and contributed generously to the community through grants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst legally this applicant is a limited company, it’s the same people behind the existing solar farm, albeit through a different corporate vehicle,” he said.

“I have experience of what they operate there, it doesn’t cause problems.

I have no concerns over the impact of this going forward, I only see it as a good thing.”

The solar farm, which will be in place for up to 40 years, will include CCTV cameras, fencing, inverters and substations, and is expected to deliver a biodiversity net gain of more than 10 per cent through new planting and habitat management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposal will also contribute toward Central Bedfordshire’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

While no public objections were received, consultees including the Chiltern Society raised concerns about the cumulative visual impact of multiple solar farms in the area and potential encroachment on the tranquillity of public rights of way.

These were addressed by revised landscaping plans and access designs.

Committee members approved the scheme, so the council must now notify the Secretary of State to give them the opportunity to “call in” the application due to the site’s Green Belt designation.