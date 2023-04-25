Polling day is May 4

Ward names have changed for nearly all Central Bedfordshire Council seats in Dunstable and Houghton Regis for this year’s local elections.

Voters across the district are due to elect 63 CBC councillors to represent 31 wards.

Only Dunstable Central ward remains where Gregory Alderman represents the Labour Party, Carole Hegley is standing for the Conservatives, David Jones contests for the Liberal Democrats and Andy Palmer is an Independent candidate.

In Dunstable East ward, Rita Egan and Richard Hunt are contesting for the Liberal Democrats, John Gurney and Kenson Gurney are Independent candidates, Shafi Kottadan and Gemma Russell represent Labour, and Gloria Martin and Jay Patel stand for the Conservatives.

In Dunstable North, Matthew Brennan and Matthew Neall represent Labour, Bev Coleman and Alan Corkhill are Independent candidates, Paul Hundal stands for the Green Party, John Kane and Johnson Tamara are the Conservatives, with Elaine Morgan and Ken Wattingham for the Liberal Democrats.

The four contenders for Dunstable South are Philip Crawley for the Conservatives, Sally Kimondo for Labour, Nicholas Kotarski as an Independent, and Pat Larkman for the Liberal Democrats.

In Dunstable West, Richard Atwell and Khaleel Morrison stand as Independent candidates, Philip Crooks and Roger Pepworth represent Labour, Eugene Ghent and Nigel Young contest for the Conservatives, with Elizabeth Owen and Ian Witherick for the Liberal Democrats.

In Houghton Regis East, Chloe Alderman, Andrew Green and Sam Russell represent the Labour Party; Jan Cooper, Pat Hamill and Tracey McMahon are Independent candidates; Laura Ellaway, Marion Rolfe and Debra Taylor contest for the Liberal Democrats; Nicola Hampton-Daly and Nigel Warren stand for the Conservatives, with Gillian Patrick for the Green Party.

In Houghton Regis West, Catherine Ganoglu represents the Green Party, Wendy Bater and Alex Butler stand for Labour, Jimmy Carroll and Michelle Herber are Independent candidates, Yvonne Farrelll and Susan Goodchild contest for the Liberal Democrats, with Olga Krupski and Vera Nnadozie for the Conservatives.

At Toddington, Shahid Akhter and Gary Purser represent the Conservative Party, Maggie Herod and Connell Owen stand for Labour, Miranda Roberts is a Liberal Democrat, Mary Walsh is an Independent and Steven Winslet contests for the Green Party.

At parish and town level, in Dunstable Central, Trevor Adams and Olga Krupski stand for the Conservatives, Gregory Alderman and Paul Aruana represent Labour, and Andy Palmer and Leona Sydney are Independent candidates.

In Dunstable East, Alex Butler, Andy Godly and Shafi Kottadan stand for Labour; Mark Davis, Errol De Hoedt, John Gurney and Kenson Gurney represent Dunstable Independents; Abraha Faraz, Nur Faraz, Gloria Martin and Nigel Warren contest for the Conservatives; with Louise O’Riordan standing as an Independent candidate.

In Dunstable North, Matthew Brennan, Michelle Henderson, Matthew Neall and Carl Williams represent the Labour Party; Bev Coleman, Alan Corkhill and Zakaria Kuddus stand for Dunstable Independents; and John Kane, Vera Nnadozie and Johnson Tamara contest for the Conservatives.

In Dunstable South, Wendy Bater and Sally Kimondo are the Labour candidates, Nicholas Kortarski and Khaleel Morrison represent Dunstable Independents, and Anthony McKenna and Lou Wright stand for the Conservatives.

In Dunstable West, Richard Atwell, Neal Reynolds and Neil Smy stand for Dunstable Independents; Robert Blennerhassett, Philip Crawley, Peter Hollick, Liz Jones and Claire Meakins represent the Conservatives; and Sarah Flint, Andrew Harland, Catherine Howes, Roger Pepworth and John Slough contest for the Labour Party.

For Houghton Regis Houghton Hall, Catherine Aganoglu stands for the Green Party, Emma Billington and Carl Williams contest for Labour, and Edward Costello, Yvonne Farrell, David Jones, Carole Rollins and Ken Wattingham represent the Liberal Democrats.

In Houghton Regis Parkside, Chloe Alderman and Clare Copelston contest for Labour; Netty Batchelor, Pam Burgess, Jimmy Carroll and Angela Evans stand as Houghton Independent candidates; Elaine Cooper, Laura Ellaway, Leisa McLean and Debra Taylor represent the Liberal Democrats; and Gillian Patrick is a Green Party candidate.

In Houghton Regis Tithe Farm, Mario Da Costa, Linda Hunter, Elaine Morgan, Ray Morgan and Marion Rolfe represent the Liberal Democrats; Carmel Fenwick, Michelle Herber, Jodie Keegan, Tracey McMahon and Eve Miles stand as Houghton Independent candidates; and William Henderson, Abdul Idem, Nathan Jenkins, Abby Slough and Chris Slough contest for the Labour Party.

Some parishes are uncontested, so Ken Green, Harvey Greenwood, Kevin Ludgate, Phil Parry and Peter Warburton are elected in Chalgrave.

In Chalton, Ron Bean, Steve Buck, Keith Featherstone, Steve Grayson, Thomas Hose and John Reynolds are elected.

And in Harlington, John Harfield, Matt Harris, Peter Hughes, James Lewis, Karen Saunders and Mary Walsh are elected.