Things could look different for next general election amid proposed Bedfordshire constituency boundary changes

Shefford residents, including two current Mid Bedfordshire by-election candidates, could have a Hitchin MP after the next general election, if proposed constituency boundaries are approved.

In June, the Boundary Commission for England submitted its final recommendations to the Speaker of the House of Commons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Boundary Commission’s review found that of the six existing Bedfordshire constituencies, only Bedford was within the permitted electorate range.

Calderdale Council local elections 2023: This year 76 candidates will contest the 17 seats that are up for election, from across five parties and some independents.

Two fell below the range (Luton North and Luton South) and three (Mid Bedfordshire, North East Bedfordshire and South West Bedfordshire) were above.

At the time of submission Tim Bowden, the secretary to the commission, said: “‘The recommendations we have published… mark the end of a thorough and consultative process to build the new map of Parliamentary constituencies.

“We have taken into account over 60,000 public comments, travelled the country, and heard many passionate views about how best to reflect local community ties in our recommendations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are confident that our final recommendations are the best reflection of the statutory rules Parliament has set us.”

To bring Mid Bedfordshire within the permitted range, the Boundary Commission proposed to reduce the constituency’s size by transferring parts to the new North Bedfordshire (formerly North East Bedfordshire) and Hitchin constituencies.

The Bedford constituency will have “relatively minor” modifications, again in order to realign its boundary with new local government ward boundaries.

The Boundary Commission said during the public consultation the proposed constituencies of Luton North, Mid Bedfordshire, and North Bedfordshire received “little comment”, although comments were “generally” in opposition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added that the proposed Bedford constituency was largely supported.

However, the proposed Luton South and South Bedfordshire constituency was mainly opposed, with respondents concerned that this constituency broke community ties.

The Government has four months to bring forward an Order to give effect to the final recommendations.

The final recommendations can be viewed on the Commission’s website.