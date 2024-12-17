“This is our new home for generations” Luton Town FC's Gary Sweet describes Power Court stadium as plans approved

“This is our new home for generations” – the words of Luton Town Football Club chief executive Gary Sweet describing the Hatters’ Power Court stadium scheduled for completion in 2027.

A hybrid application from 2020 Developments (Luton) Limited was approved last night (Monday, December 16) for a mixed-use development with the stadium and other facilities, while there was outline consent for a music venue and hotel.

“The wider benefits to the club and the town are so far reaching, economically, as well as pride, wellbeing and social harmony,” he told the local authority’s development management committee.

“The delivery of the stadium would elevate the club and town and guarantee the long-term sustainability of our football club,” he explained. “We sought to locate our new home so it’s a focal point for the wider community and to accelerate our town centre’s regeneration.

Artist's impression of Power Court next to St Mary's Church. Picture: Luton Town FC

“The design carries so many unique characteristics of Kenilworth Road, which enables the club to keep its distinctive identity, with familiarity for the supporters, while creating a bigger, modern, more iconic architectural centrepiece for both the club and the town.

“This includes four unique stands close to the pitch, a roof structure to create the best acoustics and safe standing behind one goal and along one side. The floodlight structure will create a ribbon around our hat or halo as it’s become known.

“Last season the club proved the seemingly impossible was indeed possible by getting the smallest stadium ever into the Premier League. To repeat this, we need a bigger and better stadium, which gives us greater pride, and enables us to be more competitive and attract better players.

“This would be a vital milestone passed on our journey. The next will be breaking ground to begin construction next year to have a new home ready by 2027.”

Luton Central councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif said: “This is a proud moment for the history of the town when we get the stadium it deserves, which will boost Luton’s image.

“It’s good to see we’re nearly there and I’m satisfied with the comments made to reassure maintaining the integrity of the church, its activity and the heritage of the site. Those concerns have been addressed, as well as those over the River Lea.

“We want a situation where we have potentially a world class stadium alongside a world class heritage site.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks suggested: “There are two aspects of this development which strike me.

“It brings back into use an area of the town centre not just derelict, but an eyesore for many years. The other element is the massive improvement in the environment of Bury Park. It’s a mess on match days for the people living there.”

Labour Dallow councillor Alia Khan labelled it “a positive application”, adding: “Many considerations have been made in terms of the travel plans and how the whole development grows the town, so I’m supportive of it.”

Eight comments were received around flooding, contamination, the setting of St Mary’s Church, traffic, parking and access, the culverting of the River Lea, lighting and noise, some of which will be addressed when the stadium opens.