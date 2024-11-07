A Central Bedfordshire Tidy Tip. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council.

Permits may be needed to dump mattresses, carpets and certain DIY materials at tidy tips in Central Bedfordshire because of rising disposal costs.

Several ideas are due to be examined by Central Bedfordshire Council’s sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee at its meeting, this evening (Thursday).

These include new fees for tyres and for DIY materials above the government limit, and extending the range of materials requiring a permit to include carpets, mattresses and paint materials, according to a report to councillors.

“Rising demands and costs arising from waste disposal treatments impact on the council’s budget, said the report. “There’s been a year-on-year increase in the amount of waste being deposited.

“From 2021/22 to 2022/23, there was an eight per cent rise in tonnage throughput. There was a ten per cent increase in tonnage throughput between 2022/23 to 2023/24, with a forecasted further eight per cent growth in tonnage throughput for the current financial year.

“The higher volumes of materials, and the related treatment and disposal expense are costing the council more than budgeted. CBC isn’t permitted to charge for household waste, but it can limit the amount which is being disposed there.”

There are four recycling centres for residents to deposit household waste in Central Bedfordshire, at Ampthill, Biggleswade, Leighton Buzzard and Thorn Turn in Houghton Regis, explained the report.

“A permit system is in place for some materials such as DIY waste, which is accepted at recycling centres for no charge. The government has defined DIY waste and it can be treated the same as household waste and disposed of at no cost when it meets certain conditions.

“These include that it arises from household DIY activity and isn’t exceeding a weekly limit of two 50 litre bags or one large item, for example a shower screen or bath. CBC currently accepts more than this limit at up to six items per month at no charge.

“The amount and nature of DIY waste means the cost for its treatment and disposal is significant. One option is to charge for DIY waste above the government defined limit.

“Extending the permit system to extra materials can help manage waste volumes, its treatment and control costs. A booking system is required for this to operate efficiently.

“The increasing volumes of waste at recycling centres is stretching on-site resources, and means operatives can’t attend to all customers to help them maximise reuse and recycling,” added the report.

“Even if the proposed changes to material limits and for charging aren’t implemented, a booking system can help manage demand and control the cost of operating tidy tips for council taxpayers.

“This would ensure the tidy tips are run as efficiently as possible, customers can avoid busy times and quieter times can be minimised. Importantly, it can ensure only Central Bedfordshire residents are using these recycling centres.”

As part of the wider budget setting process, the committee is asked to make recommendations to the executive, with any changes beginning from April 2025, or to the executive member for sustainability and climate resilience for potential in-year adjustments.