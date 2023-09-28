"Tolerant" Luton won't accept burning religious scriptures says council as it backs motion condemning the practice

Luton town hall. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

The burning of religious scriptures has been condemned in a motion passed by Luton Borough Council, with a councillor warning against replica events happening locally.

Describing Luton as “a tolerant town”, Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw read extracts from the sacred scripture of Islam, the Koran, and the Christian scriptures of the Bible to a full council meeting.

Seconding the motion, councillor Shaw explained: “We should respect other people’s religion and be tolerant of those religions, not try and burn their holy books to make a cheap political or religious point.

“Tolerance comes from the Koran and the Bible. I hope we’d all be united and say we don’t want this in Luton. It’s got to be kept out of here.

“We’re a tolerant town, which welcomes everyone no matter what their background, their religion or their colour. You’re welcome in Luton.

“We don’t want what’s occurred in other countries in Europe happening here. Both the Koran and the Bible are saying near enough exactly the same thing on this subject, which is respecting each other’s religion.”

The motion called on the local authority to condemn the practice of burning religious scriptures and was proposed by Labour Leagrave councillor Khtija Malik.

It asks members of Luton’s diverse communities “to promote understanding, dialogue, and respect among different religious groups, and to reject any form of hate speech or incitement to violence based on religious beliefs”. And it requests Luton’s Labour MPs raise the matter in Parliament.

“Religious freedom and the right to practice one’s faith without fear of persecution or discrimination are fundamental human rights enshrined in various international agreements and declarations,” it noted.

“The burning of religious scriptures is a deeply offensive and disrespectful act, threatening the principles of religious tolerance and harmony.

“Such acts of desecration can lead to increased religious persecution, hostility, and violence within communities, which may have far-reaching negative consequences for social cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“In Luton, we encourage educational initiatives, interfaith dialogues, and cultural exchange programmes to foster greater awareness and appreciation of religious diversity.”

A Luton Labour Group statement said it and councillor Malik responded to “community concerns” by tabling the motion.

“The group is committed to promoting the message of religious harmony and respect,” it added. “We’re many voices, but one united town.

“This motion was tabled after a meeting of faith leaders, councillors, MPs and community organisations, where the protect all spiritual scriptures (PASS) initiative was discussed along with recent incidents of Koran burning in Sweden and Denmark.”

Councillor Malik told the borough council meeting: “Acts of burning religious scriptures not only violate fundamental human rights, but also erode the bedrock of religious tolerance and harmony.

“As representatives of our diverse communities, it’s our duty to stand against any form of religious intolerance and uphold the principles of respect, empathy and acceptance,” she said.