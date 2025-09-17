Town centre orders to prevent anti-social behaviour in Luton enforced more than 660 times during the last year

Luton Town Hall

Orders to tackle anti-social behaviour in Luton town centre were enforced 661 times by the borough council and other agencies in the past year, a meeting heard.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority introduced a public spaces protection order (PSPOs) in 2017, according to a report to LBC’s overview and scrutiny board.

This order was renewed and extended last year to parts of High Town and South ward, said the report. “These PSPOs prohibit begging, spitting, urinating and defecating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It allows officers from the neighbourhood enforcement team, Bedfordshire Police and LBC’s waste investigations support and enforcement (WISE) to issue fixed penalty notices for any breaches.

“In the year to August 1, there were 182 fines for spitting, 48 for street drinking, 28 for begging, 12 for urinating and one relating to dog control. There were 295 other interactions around begging and 94 for street drinking.

“Of the 271 fixed penalty notices issued, 137 have been paid. Where individuals have failed to pay, the matters are submitted for prosecution or filed for future use.

“Where perpetrators of begging or street drinking are being aggressive or intimidating to other people, ancillary orders are sought to prevent and deter such behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has resulted in four criminal behaviour orders being obtained, with three more pending court hearings and one civil injunction.”

Conservative Poets councillor Aslam Khan told the board: “What this report doesn’t give us is how many people you’ve prevented reoffending.

“The whole system approach is failing,” he warned. “We see the same people roaming around begging and drinking again. You may be shifting the problem from one corner to the other.

“It surprises me that we as a town can’t deal with this problem as others have done.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LBC’s safer neighbourhood enforcement manager James Hardiman replied: “It’s not just about enforcement alone.

“We’ve taken on management of the town centre intervention group, which supervises those most problematic individuals around repeat behaviours.

“I can look to provide that data on those prevented and safeguarded from engaging in some of these behaviours.”

Councillor Khan added: “We’ve invested plenty of money, time and effort, and need to start holding people to account. Something has to change because otherwise we’re just wasting our money.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Central councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif asked about the multi-agency approach to begging, saying: “Some just move around the town centre and work in shifts.

“I’ve seen people put their bags in a car and drive off. Some are getting more aggressive. I’ve seen young people bring dogs which are the size of a small pony to show them off. What’s being done to address that?

“There are also people drinking most of the time on the town hall steps, so something permanent needs to be done to protect that area under the balcony.”

Mr Hardiman explained: “We may speak to an individual five, six or seven times a day. It’s being addressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our town centre intervention group inputs on those behaviours, such as colleagues in mental health, drug and alcohol support or homeless prevention.

“There are a number of challenges around begging. We’re aware of the steps as a regular hotspot and patrol that area. A dog has to be out of control, or dangerous or off the lead for officers to have that interaction.”