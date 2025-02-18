Trail at Dunstable Downs set to be extended to help visitors explore nature

Dunstable Downs. Picture: National World

A trail at Dunstable Downs is to be extended as a hard-surfaced path leading from the Chiltern Gateway Centre through nearby Chute Wood and back.

Applicant the National Trust submitted an application to Central Bedfordshire Council to extend a multi-user trail (MUT) and for other works, close to the centre off Dunstable Road in Whipsnade.

The new track will join the current trail at the windcatcher and run parallel to the hedgeline towards Chute Wood, meandering through the woods and then travelling back across towards the windcatcher, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee.

It would be a 2m-wide accessible path about a mile long and built with a traditional stone dust finish, explained the report. “The site features nearly 30 acres of land within an area dominated by the south Bedfordshire greenbelt and lies within the designated Chilterns National Landscape.

“A new circular accessible route would allow visitors to Dunstable Downs to explore further into nature all year round. The trail would have an acceptable impact on the visual amenity of the area, including the character and special qualities of the Chilterns National Landscape.

“This proposal is considered acceptable in principle and wouldn’t represent inappropriate development in the greenbelt. It would deliver a net gain in biodiversity that would exceed the mandatory ten per cent gain required and this would be secured by condition.”

Planning officer Andrew Mead told the committee: “The site includes the Chiltern Gateway Centre, which is owned by CBC and managed by the National Trust.

“This location features part of the grassland of the Dunstable Downs in an area of woodland called Chute Wood,” he said. “It’s also adjacent to Dunstable and Whipsnade Downs county wildlife site.

“It will widen to 3m at certain points, such as the gateways. The path won’t be 3m for the majority of the route. The purpose is to improve the offering for visitors at Dunstable Downs creating a recreational circular route.

“This path will follow the contours of the landscape and allow accessibility throughout the year, without concern about damaging the ground.”

Whipsnade Parish Council has made no objection to the scheme, while no comments were received from Totternhoe Parish Council or Eaton Bray Parish Council.

Green Party Ampthill councillor Susan Clinch said: “There’s a suggestion this should be a cycleway and a bridleway, but that’s not feasible.

“There are issues around the steepness of some of the multi-user track, which will be indicated by signage so that wheelchair users don’t get into difficulty where the gradient isn’t appropriate by national standards. Is it right that all those problems have been amended?” she asked.

Mr Mead replied: “The British Horse Society was concerned about a crossover with a bridleway. But its original objection was withdrawn, after this was resolved through consultation with the applicant.”

Independent Houghton Conquest and Haynes councillor Rebecca Hares added: “It would be an improvement to the facility which is there already and enable more people to access further into that parkland.” The committee unanimously approved the trail extension.