Solar street lighting has been installed in two parks in Luton by VolkerHighways – Kingsway Park and Wandon Park.

The lights produce zero carbon, don’t waste electricity, and don’t need cabling or connecting to the grid for electrical supply.

As part of its street lighting term maintenance contract with Luton Council, VolkerHighways has installed 25 columns and solar streetlights at Kingsway Recreation Ground and 35 columns and units at Wandon Park. Per year, solar lighting saves up to 93.53kg of carbon dioxide compared to a regular streetlight.

Volker light installation in August 2023 (Picture: Luton Borough Council)

The lanterns automatically turn on at night and remain at 20 per cent brightness until someone is within 15 metres of the streetlight where it will switch to full power. The streetlights are evenly spaced 30 metres apart and the units require no maintenance – other than cleaning every few years.

David Easton, operations director for VolkerHighways, said: “Solar street lighting provides continuous light while saving optimal energy and light pollution. It’s great to see Luton Council making use of these eco-friendly innovations.

"The parks are now well-lit, making the areas safer for park users and residents.”

Cllr Javed Hussain, portfolio holder for sustainable development and highways, said “Every action we take as a council matters when it comes to reducing our town’s carbon emissions. Installing zero carbon street lighting in these areas will not only save emissions and money but also help keep our residents safe at night."