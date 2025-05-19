Universal Studios Bedford: Theme park 'great news' but council pushing for infrastructure upgrades

The leader of Central Bedfordshire Council has backed plans for a Universal Studios theme park in the county, describing the development as “great news” — but warned that vital infrastructure upgrades must come with it.

Councillor Adam Zerny (The Independent Alliance, Potton) said that while Universal Studios’ formal planning application has not been submitted, the council has been in close contact with the company over the past year and continues to press for major transport improvements.

“Universal are well aware of the infrastructure needs that we have continually put forward on behalf of residents,” he said.

“We will continue to lobby the government for what we need in this area.”

L: Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters and R: Universal Studios' theme park in Orlando

A full public consultation on the plans is expected to be run by the government later this year.

“At that stage, we will need to ensure that our comments represent our councillors and, most importantly, members of the public,” councillor Zerny said.

Asked whether he personally supported the project, he said: “I believe it would be great news.

“Not just the park itself, new infrastructure, jobs in construction and on the site once it’s completed, and potentially increased income for local business.

He added that the council stood to gain financially as well.

“More economic activity means more business rates income for the council — which means more money for public services.”

But councillor Zerny acknowledged there are major infrastructure needs for the area, particularly around Junction 13 of the M1, a key route for accessing the proposed site.

“Junction 13 does need to be sorted out, and we also believe the roundabouts should be removed from the A1 to improve the flow of traffic. We will be pushing the government for solutions.”

“We want a lot for this area, and we’re going to demand a lot.

“Don’t ask, don’t get,” he said.