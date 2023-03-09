The University of Bedfordshire and Luton Borough Council signed an agreement on Wednesday (March 7) pledging their commitment to transforming the town.

The civic agreement will see the institutions work on special projects to improve Luton. The goals of the agreement include improving wellbeing and tackling health inequalities; building an inclusive economy that invests in businesses and jobs; and becoming a net-zero town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE said that the agreement is a key step forward for the town’s prosperity. She explained: “It plays a really important role, supporting thousands of residents and students along with helping provide local businesses with a skilled workforce.”

Robin Porter, Prof Andrew Church & Sinead McNamara

The university’s vice-chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting said: “This agreement brings strategic alignment to the roles of the university and the council in the transformation of Luton and details how we will use the power of our research, education and enterprise to shift long-standing societal problems in the town.”