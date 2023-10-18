Volunteers who have experienced domestic abuse wanted to help shape Central Bedfordshire Council's services

In the UK, it is estimated that one in four women and one in six men will be affected by domestic abuse

Survivors of domestic abuse are wanted to help shape Central Bedfordshire Council’s services.

The council is looking for volunteers who have experienced domestic abuse for its Authentic Voice Panel (AVP), run by its Domestic Abuse Team.

The panel is designed to bring together survivors of domestic abuse, to help gather insight into the barriers faced when support is needed.

The council’s Domestic Abuse team will share their feedback with other professionals, to help shape bew processes and services. The input of the panel could result in changes being made or introduced, which could ultimately be lifesaving for someone else experiencing domestic abuse.

One former AVP member said: “It has been empowering to have my voice and opinions heard and recognised – we need a positive from all the negative we have experienced, and this is a good way to help shape a service that provides the right help and support when and where it's needed most.”

Anyone who has lived experience of domestic abuse can apply to join the AVP. Volunteers will need to be able to give three hours a month, and will be offered specialist, independent support by a domestic abuse professional, who will provide care during their time on the panel.