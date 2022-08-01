Voters go to polls in Dallow by-election this week after former councillor disqualified over fraud offence

Four candidates will contest the Dallow ward by-election for a seat on Luton Borough Council this week, following the disqualification of Labour councillor Hannah Adrees.

Adrees, of Conway Road, was sentenced to eight months in custody, suspended for 18 months, at Luton Crown Court, with a condition she completes 200 hours unpaid work, after admitting one count of fraud.

The Labour Party has chosen Alia Khan, of Vernon Road, as its candidate. The other contenders are Basharat Hussain, of Kingsway, representing the Liberal Democrats, Malik Azad Nikyalvi, from Luton, for the Conservative Party, and Marc Scheimann, of Stockwood Crescent, standing as an independent.

A voter places their vote in a ballot box

Polling takes place on Thursday (August 4) from 7am to 10pm, with the borough council expected to announce the result around 11.30pm.