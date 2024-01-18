News you can trust since 1891
Voters go to the polls in Leighton Buzzard and Dunstable by-elections

The by-elections are being held today
By Euan Duncan, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 18th Jan 2024, 10:39 GMT
Voting is under way in three town council by-elections in Central Bedfordshire.

Two of these are for seats on Leighton-Linslade Town Council and the other to serve on Dunstable Town Council.

There are four candidates for the Leighton-Linslade Plantation ward vacancy. Andrew Green represents the Labour Party, Andrea Kidd contests for the Liberal Democrats, Tony Morris is standing for the Conservative Party and Antonio Vitiello for the English Democrats.

Three candidates contest Leighton-Linslade Leston ward, with Independent Victoria Harvey, Liberal Democrat Jake Holland-Lindsay and Sam Russell for Labour.

There are four candidates seeking to represent Dunstable East parish on the town council. They are Curtis Hinton for the Conservatives, Liberal Democrat Richard Hunt, Sally Kimondo for Labour and Andy Palmer.

Polling for all three by-elections is from 7am to 10pm.

