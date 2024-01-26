War of words between council and Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A spat over whether Bedfordshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner attends the inaugural meeting of a local authority’s police and crime advisory panel continued at a Central Bedfordshire Council meeting.

The PCC has suggested to the council “a little less conversation” and “more action” is needed to improve the county’s policing.

It followed an invitation for Conservative PCC Festus Akinbusoye to attend CBC’s new panel, when it meets on Wednesday, January 31.

Central Bedfordshire Council's headquarters in Chicksands and inset, Bedfordshire's Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye

Liberal Democrat Leighton-Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay told a CBC meeting: “Time and again, residents in Leighton Buzzard and across Central Bedfordshire tell us they’re concerned about the lack of visible policing on their streets.

“This council’s newly formed police and crime advisory panel should be a chance to raise those concerns in public and question the PCC,” she explained.

“Does the leader share my concern that the PCC has announced on social media his refusal to attend that meeting?”

Independent Potton councillor and council leader Adam Zerny replied: “I know that invitation was offered quite some time ago by the chairman of our sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee and was again extended by me this week.

“I received a long email from the PCC which didn’t explain whether he was going to be coming or not. I think it would be incredibly unfortunate were he not to attend and I would urge him to rethink.”

Ms Holland-Lindsay asked: “Will you be writing to the PCC to express and insist that he attends this panel and answers questions from ward members in public about the lack of policing we’re seeing in our local communities?”

Councillor Zerny added: “While I can’t insist he’s there, he’s aware of my opinions. If he doesn’t come along, I think there’ll be a few there, both members of the council and the public, who’ll be extremely unhappy. So I think there’ll be some forthright comments on the night.”

The council’s website says this panel will review or scrutinise decisions made and the actions taken by authorities with crime and disorder functions. But it lacks the power to summon or require the PCC to attend, as it can only invite outside parties to participate in meetings.

“I have written to councillor Adam Zerny, CBC’s leader, to remind him of the numerous meetings with CBC councillors, officers and residents where I’m already held accountable,” the PCC said this week.

“The council has created another meeting, which confuses the responsibility of the Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel. In my opinion, this is wrong. It’s unnecessary and I’m not sure that’s the best way of spending taxpayers’ money.

“I’d rather be continuing direct engagement with residents, instead of being sat in a council building having yet another meeting that duplicates existing ones.