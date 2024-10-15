Warning as scammers target Luton car park ticket machines with fake QR codes
Motorists are being warned not to scan QR codes on Luton car park ticket machines.
The pay and display machines have been hit by scammers – who have pasted fake QR codes.
The stickers claim that the machines are out of order, and that motorists should instead scan the QR code to pay.
Luton Council says it is working to remove the stickers as quickly as possible.
It added: “You can still use the machines to pay and use apps such as paybyphone – instructions on verified methods of how to pay are displayed on our machines. But do not scan QR codes sas this is a scam.”
