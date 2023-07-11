'Wave of optimism' in Luton after Hatters' Premier League promotion says town's new mayor

L to R Deputy mayor Zanib Raja and mayor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif. Pic credit: Raja Naeem

Luton’s new mayor says the town is riding on a wave of optimism driven by the Hatters’ promotion to the Premier League – which he hopes to build on over the next year.

Labour Central councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif was formally invested into the role at the borough council’s annual mayor-making ceremony at the Town Hall. Labour Biscot councillor Zanib Raja is the deputy mayor for 2023/24.

Councillor Hanif acknowledged: “It’s been a tremendous pleasure just to see the sheer amount of happiness and pride visible in my friends and family.

“But above all it’s a great privilege to serve the people of Luton as the first citizen. I’m one of those people who likes to play my part in the team, so I was grateful when council leader Hazel Simmons placed her confidence in me.

“Within two weeks of being elected, I was town mayor. It all happened so fast. And no better time to become mayor than when Luton Town Football Club are in the Premier League after a 33-year absence from the top flight.

“There’s so much optimism in the town,” he added. “Over the next 12 months, I want to tap into that positivity and shine a light on the town.

“I’m hoping to see as many games as I can this season. We’re in a privileged position. But if I have to join the queue behind the real fans I’m happy to do that.”

Councillor Hanif also has a soft spot for Premier League Manchester United, but was clear where his loyalties lie, explaining: “At Wembley, we were united by our passion for Luton the town, the football team.

“Some were diehard Liverpool and Arsenal fans, but home is where the heart is and home comes first. Next season Luton will be our only team.”

The mayor teaches at Cardinal Newman Catholic School and is actively campaigning to reduce food poverty during his year in office.

“We’re the fifth largest economy in the world,” he said. “Yet in Luton more than 7,500 children rely on food parcels.

“At school, we handed over more than 130 parcels to families just to see them through Christmas. That shouldn’t be happening.

“The other causes are toy charity KidsOut and The Luton All Women’s Centre because domestic violence has made a comeback and that’s linked to poverty in the town.

“I’ll raise awareness and as much money as I can, while supporting families out of the poverty trap and tackling domestic violence to ensure women and families are protected.

“Today (Monday, July 10) starts six straight days of mayoral engagements all of which I can do after school, which is fantastic. In the playground, they call me Mr Mayor now.

“We see a snapshot of the population of Luton because our students come from across the town. I see some of the struggles and issues families have, which I can feed into my role as mayor and a councillor.”