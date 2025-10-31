'We need visible policing' - Luton council tackles 'enormous task' of creating thriving nightlife

Revival of Luton's evening economy needs to tackle public perceptions of town centre safety at night v.1

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Public perceptions of Luton town centre at night remain a key challenge in the local authority’s plans to revitalise the evening economy, a meeting heard.

A task and finish group was set up by the borough council to examine and make recommendations about how to revive Luton’s nightlife and provide a safer environment for residents and visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain told the group: “One thing we must realise is that something drastic needs doing around making the town viable and thriving.

Luton Town Hall at night

“It’s really disappointing to see that 98 per cent of the venues had hardly any customers at all after 10pm,” he said. “Visiting Leeds opened our eyes as to how a place can be made vibrant by the local authority being a facilitator and leading on it.

“We need more enthusiasm from our planners and licensing people to let some venues open for another hour without an objection, especially when it’s a cafe.

“How can this town be vibrant, if we’re not encouraging it to thrive? We need the cooperation of all parts of the local authority to be one council and to encourage the night economy, as happened in the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was visible policing in Leeds to reassure females they’re safe in the city centre. They’ve set up a particular (phone) line, so they can call it if there’s any problem.

“There’s a perception the town isn’t safe, even though we walked around it after 10pm and didn’t feel fear in any shape or form. We need visible policing.

“The council needs to consider the anti-social behaviour (enforcement) teams, as they finish at 9pm or 10pm. Life does go on and we need to consider how we can extend that to midnight at least.”

Liberal Democrat Stopsley councillor Nigel Marshall described it as “an enormous task”, saying: “I hope to see much of this come to fruition in the months and years ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At a local ward community meeting, I’d suggest 90 per cent of people there still have this incorrect perception that our town centre isn’t a safe place to be. On a personal level I know it to be (safe).

“I appreciate it won’t happen overnight, as changing people’s perceptions is difficult.”

LBC’s interim head of culture and creativity Corey Albone acknowledged: “That’s an ongoing challenge we face and a big focus for the town centre task force.

“It’s a role Bedfordshire Police can assist with, not just the policing but their engagement role alongside us. Anyone who spent time in the town centre this summer will be aware there’s more enforcement presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Getting that message out and reinforcing it constantly is really important, but that takes time. The biggest challenge to overcome is (persuading) people who won’t come into the town to see what the changes are like.”

Conservative Bramingham councillor Aziz Ambia referred to the lack of buses and public transport running after 6pm, while councillor Marshall added that it would need to be economically viable for Arriva to provide later services.

A final report will be considered by the group on November 27, before consideration by LBC’s executive in January.