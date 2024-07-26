"We've diagnosed the problem for years": Proper plan and budget needed for health facilities in Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A lack of adequate healthcare facilities across parts of Central Bedfordshire has been “diagnosed for years”, with tonnes of evidence collected in support of more services, a meeting heard.

Central Bedfordshire Council remains committed to an aspiration to bring care closer to where people live – according to a report to the local authority’s social care, health and housing overview and scrutiny committee.

“Responsibility for providing the right health and care services and supporting infrastructure belongs to BLMK integrated care board (ICB), said the report.

“CBC continues to work with the ICB to consider solutions to the challenges and constraints within the health and care system locally for both current and future populations.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion suggested CBC’s executive “treated quite badly” a motion from Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen calling for more localised services across the area.

“I hope any new cabinet member would carry that torch on this issue into the next executive meeting,” explained councillor Versallion.

“There are particular issues in the Leighton Buzzard area, which don’t affect some others parts of Central Beds. It’s a general point of frustration. The reason that annoyance is more than it might have been is because of this lack of clarity around responsibilities.

“CBC will only be compelled to fund within its capital budget the build of a new facility once BLMK has allocated a revenue budget to staff the proposed building.

“It’s not just for the area’s MPs, but for the executive member and the council leader to very forcibly advocate the need for this, particularly in the Leighton-Linslade area.

“Gathering more evidence makes my heart sink because we’ve got tonnes and years of it. What we need is our health colleagues at BLMK to agree with this council to properly plan. We’ve diagnosed the problem for years.”

Independent Sandy councillor Sue Bell suggested: “We’re missing a trick currently. There’s a new government with fresh objectives and we’re pontificating when we should be hammering on that door.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay, who chairs the committee, added: “This is well-documented. The statistics are plain to see, with the volume of housing growth we’ve had and access (issues) to GPs.

“I don’t think there’s been enough challenge from the council to the ICB and setting a clear objective of what we expect to be provided and the accountability of it.

“The new government priority is around investing in bricks and mortar for primary care.”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker said: “There was £10m for capital expenditure on health facilities added to the capital programme in February, which shows the executive takes this issue seriously.

“We can all ask or write to BLMK to achieve things. A letter signed by 63 councillors might actually move minds. We don’t staff health hubs.