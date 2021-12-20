Christmas always generates more waste - with extra festive fare and wrapping paper to name just two culprits!

But your bins won't be collected on their normal days over the Christmas and New Year period.

Central Bedfordshire Council has been placing tags to let people know about the changes to their collection schedule over the festive period.

A Christmas tree waiting for collection

All refuse, recycling and food waste collections will resume as normal on Monday 10 January.

The revised refuse and recycling collections days are:

> Bins that would have been collected on Monday 27 December will be collected on Tuesday 28 December

> Tuesday 28 December will be collected on Wednesday 29 December

> Wednesday 29 December will be collected on Thursday 30 December

> Thursday 30 December will be collected on Friday 31 December

> Friday 31 December will be collected on Monday 3 January

> Monday 3 January will be collected on Tuesday 4 January

> Tuesday 4 January will be collected on Wednesday 5 January

> Wednesday 5 January will be collected on Thursday 6 January

> Thursday 6 January will be collected on Friday 7 January

> Friday 7 January will be collected on Saturday 8 January

Local Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) will continue to stay open seven days a week, between 9am-5pm, except on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day when they’re closed.

On Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve they will be open between 9am and 1pm.

Real Christmas trees will also be collected for recycling between Monday, January 10 and Friday, January 21 inclusive.

Residents simply need to place their real Christmas tree next to their recycling bin (not in any bin or bag) on the relevant recycling bin collection day.

Real Christmas Trees should be no taller than 6ft, with trunks no greater than three inches in diameter and all decorations need to be removed. During this period, no other garden waste or garden waste bins will be collected.

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services at Central Bedfordshire, said: “Whilst the Christmas and New Year celebrations are clearly a time to have fun, we are asking residents to continue to think about their environmental impact and do their bit to help continue to reduce waste and increase recycling.