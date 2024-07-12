Information boards at a drop in event for land east of Luton development.

Developments planned in the east of Luton make it feel as if Stopsley and Wigmore are under siege, a borough councillor has warned.

Planned projects for the area include a 2,100-home residential community development in north Hertfordshire, a solar farm and a park and ride facility, in addition to London Luton Airport expansion, according to Liberal Democrat Stopsley borough councillor David Wynn.

A drop-in event for residents was held at Cockernhoe Memorial Hall to showcase the strategic master plan of the Crown Estate and Bloor Homes on land allocated for housing in the adopted North Hertfordshire Local Plan.

The project also includes three new schools, parkland, sports facilities and a network of public green spaces.

Wigmore resident John Jackson wondered whether the new housing estate would be “parasitic to Luton, using up borough resources, even though it’s administered by North Herts Council”.

Suggesting it would place a strain on Wigmore and Stopsley, he said: “The original plans were for 660 homes.

“Now it’s 2,100. Will it grow even bigger? Is the boundary going to change to Luton Borough Council or stay as north Herts?

“There’s plenty of historic infrastructure from the old Cockernhoe clay brickworks, with clay pits around here. They closed at the turn of the previous century. What’s buried in them? They’ll be building on top of them probably.

“Has the sewage works down the lower Luton road got the capacity for the extra housing?”

Councillor Wynn said: “Areas of the greenbelt which should have been here to prevent urban sprawl were removed as part of producing the new North Herts Local Plan.

“The local groups working with Offley Parish Council have succeeded in getting many more buffer zones around the villages. The initial plans would have totally submerged the villages.

“It’s better than it was, but still pretty awful. There’s no infrastructure for anything to do with this new development to spread into Hertfordshire.

“The argument is that as it’s meeting the borough’s unmet housing need you need the access into Luton,” he added. “The reality is it’ll add a huge amount more pressure on to facilities in Wigmore.

“Add to this the new solar farm, the huge airport expansion and the park and ride on Hitchin Road, it just feels as though Stopsley and Wigmore are under siege.”

Liberal Democrat Wigmore Luton borough councillor Alan Skepelhorn explained: “The two main roads into the area, Eaton Green Road and Crawley Green Road, are congested already.

“Putting another 8,000 vehicles on that road, as well as what comes from the airport expansion, isn’t going to help.

“The biggest answer we get from LBC is that there’ll be a park and ride scheme at Butterfield Green. You’re halfway into town anyway from here. We need to keep fighting this and pushing to get as many changes as possible.”

More than 100 visitors attended the drop-in session, according to a project spokesman. “We hope it was a useful opportunity to find out more about the changes made to the strategic master plan for the site, in response to previous consultations,” he said.

“All the information displayed at the event is available to view and download on our website, www.eastofluton.co.uk.

“This master plan will provide an initial framework for planning proposals, such as for the proposed routes for a new high-frequency bus service serving the locality, pedestrian and cycle links, and land use distribution.

“Any impact on local highways will be examined in the transport assessments, including traffic modelling, as part of future applications. There’ll be further consultation on the detail of these proposals during the planning process.”