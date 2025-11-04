Work at Wandon Park in Luton could begin 'immediately' after council blunder corrected

Wandon Park. Picture: Friends Of Wandon Recreation Park

Building work on a county wildlife site by Luton Borough Council’s housing company is due to begin “immediately”, after an administrative “oversight” was corrected, local residents understand.

Despite the council officer’s procedural error, controversial plans of Foxhall Homes Limited for nearly 60 homes at Wandon Park are set to go ahead, now that the red tape blunder has been rectified by the local authority’s executive.

A lengthy campaign has been waged against the housing development by the Friends of Wandon Park, with residents upset at losing their much-loved community space in exchange for another plot of land just over the boundary in north Hertfordshire.

The council agreed the transfer of the land to its housing company for £2m at the end of July, before preparatory work began at the site on September 1.

A report to the executive revealed this process concluded without the required documentation being returned to the committee for final sign-off, as had been agreed by the council.

Labour Northwell councillor Rob Roche told the executive: “The objective of this report is to correct an officer oversight in meeting the conditions of a decision of this committee, which was taken in January 2023.

“In view of this, the executive is recommended to ratify the transfer of the land at Wandon Park to Foxhall Homes Limited,” said portfolio holder for finance councillor Roche.

Council leader and Labour Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons explained: “As this is a procedural item, I’m taking no questions or comment on this report.” The committee then unanimously agreed the report.

LBC chief executive Mark Fowler and corporate director for inclusive economy Gerard McCleave met with residents in September, enabling them to ask questions and raise their concerns.

An email from “a concerned member of the public” Heidi Kientsch was sent yesterday (Monday, November 3) to LBC’s “executive team” calling for the ratification to be delayed.

It read: “Given the council’s failure to respond to serious public concerns, and ongoing statutory non-compliance, ratification must be postponed until all legal, environmental, and social justice obligations are fully addressed, and the public has been properly informed.”

It claimed feedback from September’s meeting “was only shared afterwards, and many questions went unanswered”, while “residents are being informed that construction work is scheduled to commence immediately after Monday night’s (November 3) meeting”.

The email suggested this leaves no reasonable time to respond or have further concerns addressed.

“The loss of a local park disproportionately affects families, children, and disabled residents,” it added. “Replacement fields are off-site, unsafe and inaccessible, with no legal guarantee this land remains public.

“There’s a clear health impact, despite the report’s denial. Friends of Wandon surveyed the park’s footfall at 260 visits per day, showing its crucial role as the only public park in this area of Luton.

“This pre-emptive action disregards statutory consultation obligations with brownfield sites ignored, it undermines residents’ legal rights, and fails to comply with planning and environmental law obligations.”

An LBC spokesman said previously: “The land transfer was legally binding. A procedural oversight by officers, not a matter of illegality, will be formally corrected by the executive.”