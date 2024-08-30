Work ongoing to tackle flooding problem in parts of Central Bedfordshire

A flood warning road sign on a partially submerged road (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Work continues to review flooding problems in Central Bedfordshire and establish how widespread water damage can be prevented in future, a meeting heard.

A flooding summit was called by Central Bedfordshire Council after heavy rainfall this year, outlining how organisations across the district will collaborate to reduce further flood impacts on homes, roads, and infrastructure.

Heavy rain during the first six months of 2024 meant the region experienced saturated ground conditions and rapid run-off into rivers and ditches, explained the local authority in an update on flooding matters last month.

“During Storm Henk in January, 90 flood-related issues were reported to the local authority, and another 28 problems were reported following a single storm in February. Areas affected included Leighton Buzzard, Blunham, Tempsford, Maulden, Clophill and Caddington,” according to CBC.

Council leader and Independent Potton councillor Adam Zerny convened the summit to work with partners involved in flood risk management across Central Bedfordshire. The internal drainage board, the highways authority, the Environment Agency, and water and utility companies were among those participating.

“This summit focused on identifying current strategic commitments and exploring new opportunities to improve local flood risk management,” said the council.

“CBC and our partners are committed to a detailed review of flood risk and mitigation options in Leighton Buzzard, to works on a culvert in Eaton Bray and to maintenance tasks at Clophill, Maulden, and Caddington.

“Funding for natural flood management and surface water reduction is planned, as well as a strengthened emergency response through coordinated, timely and effective action, with continued support for community-based groups to help prepare for flooding.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Chris Leaman asked for an update on the multi-agency response and investigation into the winter flooding in Central Bedfordshire.

In a written question to a full council meeting, he requested more information about the flooding summit in particular.

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker replied: “The council published an update on flooding matters last month, when this question was scheduled to be considered originally.

“I’m also grateful for the work you’ve done in Leighton Buzzard to raise this (issue). You brought it to the sustainable communities overview and scrutiny committee.

“I know the residents of Lovent Drive and others have spoken at these meetings, expressing their thoughts and their feelings as to how the council needs to act more quickly.

“The council is undertaking a piece of work to review what can be done to resolve the issues you’ve raised. I believe you chair the CBC Leighton-Linslade partnership committee,” added the executive member for finance councillor Baker.

“I hope to bring some information to that joint committee, so you and your colleagues can discuss the council’s recommendations about whatever it needs to do in more detail.”

Councillor Zerny said in CBC’s July update: “Our area has encountered extensive and significant flooding recently, and it’s likely this will be repeated in years to come.

“The summit has prompted localised strategies already to slow water flow through land management, natural flood supervision and other engineered solutions. CBC has responded with gulley cleaning, pipework jetting and ditch clearing.”