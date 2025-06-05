Work planned for Dunstable's Priory View as building 'fails to meet modern fire safety requirements'

Work costing around half a million pounds is scheduled to start in August to make improvements to the external wall of council-developed independent living accommodation in Dunstable.

The project at Priory View is designed to meet more robust fire safety standards after the Grenfell Tower disaster, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s executive.

Planned works will ensure the local authority can properly upgrade the outer walls of the building, following specialist surveys and subsequent recommendations, said the report.

“The improvements are necessary after an intrusive assessment of the walls, which concluded that about half of the external structure for the building fails to meet modern fire safety requirements.

Priory View. Picture: Central Bedfordshire Council

“It’s anticipated that costs will exceed half a million pounds, although the exact works aren’t currently known. A specialist project team, including a fire engineer is being procured to prepare a detailed specification.”

Priory View was completed in 2016 as purpose-built senior living apartments, with communal facilities, explained the report. “The building contains 83 apartments for residents aged 55 and over, with renting and shared ownership.

“During the course of investigative work during 2021, there were concerns the building construction may not meet the required safety standards that were changed after the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

“Initial investigations weren’t conclusive of poor workmanship or faulty materials, But, as part of reporting requirements, the government was made aware of suspected wall defects to the ‘medium-rise’ building.

“The government strongly encouraged the council to complete further investigative works, with a view to applying for cladding safety scheme (CSS) grant to help towards costs of recommended remedial works.

“A fire risk assessment of the external walls was compiled in 2023 by a government accredited assessor, with the final report provided in April 2024.

“Priory View merited a medium risk, this concluded, and high level recommendations were made because some wall types don’t meet modern safety standards.

“A fire engineer reviewed the assessment in September 2024. But he reported inconsistencies and incomplete checks into the wall investigations, which was extremely disappointing.

“He was unable to provide a specification of works, as his view was that several concluded ‘remediations’ hadn’t been proven. A further intrusive inspection was arranged last December, with the amended assessment report provided in January.”

The new report provides the same recommendations, but is based upon more robust investigations, added the report. “A project management company has been commissioned to form a specialist team to provide a specification of works, which will form the basis for a tendering process.

“The start of the external wall remediation contract is anticipated for August. Costs will be met from the housing revenue account capital programme for 2025/26.”

Executive member for finance and Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker told the executive: “This is seeking approval to spend around half a million pounds on some specialist work at Priory View.

“A survey highlighted the need for the improvements, following the Grenfell Tower disaster,” he said.

The committee agreed a recommendation to begin the procurement process to ensure the required improvements are made to the structure, in line with specialist recommendations.