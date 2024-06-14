Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Construction work is set to start on a new skate park and children’s play areas in Wigmore at the end of June.

Luton Borough Council’s company Luton Rising says the skate park will be built first, while the current one stays open for use, and is expected to open by February half term next year.

Work will start on the new play areas at the end of this summer, with these planned to be completed by Easter 2025. The company added: “The facilities represent an investment of around £2m.”

Mark Turner, Luton Rising’s service director, said: “Work on these fabulous new facilities marks the first step in honouring the promise we made to people living nearby to ensure that improvements to Wigmore Park are brought forward ahead of our proposed future developments in and around the airport.”

Visualisation of the skate park. Picture: Luton Rising

The designs were consulted on in 2018 and will be one of the one of the largest concrete multi-discipline venues in the UK. The ramps can be used for both skateboarders and BMX riders and will include technical features suitable for a range of ages and abilities.

The play areas, near the entrance by Eaton Green Road, will be themed around flying and holidays, with junior and toddler activity zones, a play aeroplane and control tower, swings, slides and rides, cableways and climbing frames.