Youngsters in Luton invited to beautify new district sweepers with their art

In an exciting initiative to integrate community spirit, East Lindsey District Council has launched a new competition inviting children to design artwork for the district’s newly delivered street sweepers.

Aimed at fostering creativity among young residents, the contest encourages participants aged 4 to 11 to submit artwork that could be featured and seen on our roads of East Lindsey.

The initiative, led by the council in collaboration with the local children, seeks to turn the functional street sweepers into travelling pieces of art.

Cllr Martin Foster, Portfolio Holder for Environmental, says: "This contest not only beautifies our street sweepers but also provides a platform for our young citizens to contribute visibly and valuably to their district."

ELDC street sweeper working in the early hours of the day ready for a busy day

"Our children are the heart of this community, and their perspectives are as refreshing as they are insightful. Seeing their artwork on our street sweepers will be a daily reminder of the talent and creativity we nurture in our district."

Competition Details:

Eligibility: Open to children ages 4-11 residing in East Lindsey.

Open to children ages 4-11 residing in East Lindsey. Submission Deadline: 31 October, 2024.

31 October, 2024. Theme: Participants are encouraged to create artworks that reflect what their community means to them.

Participants are encouraged to create artworks that reflect what their community means to them. Prizes: Winners will have their designs featured on street sweepers and receive a certificate and a Lego sweeper.

Winners will have their designs featured on street sweepers and receive a certificate and a Lego sweeper. How to Enter: Entries can be submitted digitally by emailing [email protected] or post out to ELDC Street Scene Depot, Bolingbroke Road, Fairfield Industrial Estate, Louth, LN11 OWA.

The winners will be announced at a special unveiling ceremony scheduled for November, where the newly decorated street sweepers will be showcased.

"We hope this initiative will not only make our streets a little brighter but also spark a lifelong interest in the arts for our young participants," added Councillor Foster.

Residents are encouraged to get their children involved in this unique opportunity to leave a lasting impression on the district.