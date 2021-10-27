Election day for Luton south ward

Election day is tomorrow (Thursday)

Voting takes place tomorrow (Thursday, October 28) in the Luton South ward constituency following the death of Labour borough councillor Paul Castleman.

Five candidates will contest the seat where councillor Castleman had held since 2015, having joined the local authority a year earlier in Farley ward.

Fatima Begum is the Labour candidate aiming to defend the seat for the party, with Nigel Marshall chosen as the Liberal Democrat Focus Team candidate.

Abid Aziz is representing the Conservative Party, Markus Keaney contests the seat for the Communist Party of Britain, and Marc Scheimann is standing as an Independent candidate.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm.

Councillor Castleman died after a short time at Luton and Dunstable Hospital in August. A lifelong Lutonian, he was the council's executive member for planning and transport until a reshuffle in May.