Election: Labour retains control of Luton Borough Council

The Labour party has retained control of Luton Borough Council following yesterday’s local elections.

Labour now has 32 councillors, the Lib Dems 12 and the Conservatives 4.

Local Elections

There was an overall turnout of 29.37% at polling stations with a total of 42,904 votes cast.

The final count took place at Inspire Sports Centre and concluded at 3.50am this morning (Friday).

Laura Church, Returning Officer, said: “I would like to thank all those who have worked so hard throughout the day to support the democratic process.

“Many people were up at the crack of dawn and have been staffing the poll stations from 7am to 10pm.

“Add to this number those who have been working late at night to count the votes and this has been another successful day for democracy in Luton.”

See full results here http://luton.gov.uk/election2019

Also follow the tweets of our Local Democracy Reporter Euan Duncan here https://twitter.com/EuanDuncan4