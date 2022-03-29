Executive member of Luton Council's ruling Labour group loses party whip and faces becoming independent councillor

A Luton borough councillor and executive portfolio holder has had the Labour Party whip withdrawn and is now representing his ward as an independent.

Councillor Abbas Hussain was elected to Dallow ward at the local elections in May 2019.

The issue is understood to centre around an historic tweet, which has been deleted.

The East of England Labour Party said in a statement: "The Labour Party takes all complaints seriously.

"They are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures, and any appropriate action is taken."

Councillor Hussain was promoted to the Labour ruling group's executive committee last year.

His specific responsibilities under the inclusive economy portfolio were neighbourhood services and community safety.

He covered areas such as trading standards, food and health and safety licensing, gipsies and travellers, cemeteries/crematorium and parks, community safety/CCTV, and neighbourhood watch schemes.

His name on the council's website list of LBC councillors no longer has the Labour logo underneath.

Councillor Hussain has also been removed from all the committees on which he represented Labour, including development management, audit and governance and the constitution committee, which he chaired.

His Facebook account reveals as recently as Saturday, March 19, he was helping the town's two Labour MPs Rachel Hopkins and Sarah Owen assist the Luton Ukrainian community with a delivery of essential items to a central hub.

He also attended a charity dinner held by the town's Labour mayor and Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain at The Auction House in Crescent Road later that day.