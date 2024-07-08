Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Selous has thanked his former constituents following last week’s general election when he was ousted as the MP for South West Bedfordshire after 23 years.

On Friday, the new constituency of Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard turned red as Labour’s Alex Mayer took the seat, becoming the first woman to represent the area since 1966.

Ms Mayer won the seat beating Conservative candidate Mr Selous, the former South West Bedfordshire MP, by just 667 votes.

Mr Selous was first elected in 2001 and was re-elected four times until last week. Reflecting on his loss, he said: “It has been a huge privilege to represent this wonderful area for 23 years. I wish my successor all the very best in tackling the many challenges in this constituency.

Andrew Selous, former MP for South West Bedfordshire

"I’m very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my constituents.”

The Conservatives lost 244 seats from their 365 seats in 2019, while Labour became the largest party with 412 seats and the largest majority government in 25 years.