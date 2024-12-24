Funding boost to help 'break the cycle of spiralling homelessness' in Central Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A funding boost for the eastern region of more than £2m to help “break the cycle of spiralling homelessness” has been welcomed by the Central Bedfordshire Council Labour group leader.

The local authority will receive £2.3m towards preventing homelessness and tackling rough sleeping in 2025/26, the government has announced.

This financial contribution has been welcomed by Labour Dunstable North councillor Matt Brennan.

In Central Bedfordshire, the trend of homelessness has ticked upwards in the last few years, according to councillor Brennan.

An announcement to tackle homelessness in Central Bedfordshire. Stock image.

Altogether 385 households locally were assessed for homelessness support from April to June this year alone, he said. “This increased from 356 for the same period in 2023.”

The latest research from Shelter suggests 746 people will be homeless locally this Christmas, including 309 children.

Councillor Brennan added: “The level of homelessness in Central Bedfordshire and across our country is appalling.

“It’s time we had a government determined to get us back on track to end it once and for all. Locally, more than 300 children face spending this Christmas without a stable place to call home.

“This funding boost will help councils support families at risk of homelessness and give us extra resources to prevent people becoming homeless in the first place.

“Everyone understands breaking the cycle of homelessness will take time. But announcements such as this are a clear sign that the work of change under this Labour government has well and truly begun.”

