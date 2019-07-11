Gavin Shuker MP thinks Luton’s Catch the Bus Week is just the ticket

Independent MP for Luton South, Gavin Shuker, joined the team from Arriva Midlands to officially launch the seventh annual Catch the Bus Week.

The campaign, which ran from July 1- 7, urged people to try using the bus instead of their car by challenging the preconceptions of bus travel.

Donning a giant green promotional foam hand, Mr Shuker took a tour of Luton’s many bus routes alongside Arriva’s general manager, Linsey Frostick, and spoke to passengers to find out more about the social, economic and environmental benefits of buses.

Gavin Shuker MP said: “As someone who regularly uses bus services to travel around Luton and our surrounding areas, I’m a huge champion of this form of transport which helps to take cars off the roads and contribute to a greener society.

“You can get around Luton and travel to nearby towns quickly, using the busway and other fast routes and I’d encourage everyone to get on board this week.”

Linsey Frostick, said: “Catch the Bus Week is a fantastic opportunity that helps celebrate all the benefits of bus travel. Buses offer communities much needed lifelines - reducing congestion, getting people to work and driving economic growth, and we are delighted to have been able to welcome Shuker on board our Luton buses to see first-hand the commitment and dedication we have to delivering those all-important services to the people within his constituency.”