Find out who emerged victorious in your constituency following the 2019 General Election.

The United Kingdom is waking up to a Conservative majority government.

The result of the 2019 General Election are slowly emerging (Getty Images)

Results up and down the country are still being counted though Boris Johnson is set to re-enter 10 Downing Street as the nation’s Prime Minister with a substantial majority in tow.

The latest candidates to represent Luton’s constituencies have also been revealed.

Local results

Luton North

Winning Candidate: Sarah Owen, Labour

Majority: 9,247

Luton South

Winning Candidate: Rachel Hopkins, Labour

Majority: 8,756