Find out who emerged victorious in your constituency following the 2019 General Election.
The United Kingdom is waking up to a Conservative majority government.
Results up and down the country are still being counted though Boris Johnson is set to re-enter 10 Downing Street as the nation’s Prime Minister with a substantial majority in tow.
The latest candidates to represent Luton’s constituencies have also been revealed.
Local results
Luton North
Winning Candidate: Sarah Owen, Labour
Majority: 9,247
Luton South
Winning Candidate: Rachel Hopkins, Labour
Majority: 8,756