General Election 2019: the latest odds for the UK and Luton constituencies

The United Kingdom goes to the polls next month for the country’s third General Election in four years.

Current Prime Minister Boris Johnson and leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn are the chief contenders to enter Number 10, with the leader of the Conservatives fancied by the bookies at 1/4 to emerge as the country’s leader in the early hours of December 13.

The Ug goes to the polls on December 12 (Getty Images)

Corbyn is less fancied at 5/2, while the leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson, who earlier this month made the audacious claim that she was “Britain’s next Prime Minister'' is an outsider, with odds of 33/1.

According to bookmakers, the most likely outcome of the General Election is a Conservative majority with odds currently floating at 1/2. A hung parliament is the second most probable outcome with odds of 7/4. A Labour majority is highly unlikely if odds are to be believed - that result is listed as 25/1.

Local odds

The Labour Party are favourites to win both Luton's constituencies on December 12.

In Luton North they are heavy 1/10 favourites ahead of 5/1 rated Tories. Liberal Democrats and the Brexit Party are rated as outsiders and are rated at 20/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Luton South looks set to be a far closer affair with Labour slight favourites at 2/5 and Conservatives a close second at 5/2. Brexit Party are distant third favourites at 66/1.