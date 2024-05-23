General Election is a chance to 'turn the page' says Luton North’s Labour MP as she confirms she'll stand for re-election
Sarah Owen, who is the current Member of Parliament and Labour candidate for Luton North, was first elected in 2019.
She said that the snap election “is a chance to turn the page on 14 years of failure and mismanagement, and chart a new course for the country and for Luton North”.
In a statement following yesterday’s announcement, Ms Owen said: “We have felt the consequences of Conservative mismanagement here in Luton North. Every day I hear of vulnerable people left to languish on years-long NHS waiting lists, shop owners feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods, and families struggling with sky-high mortgage rates and energy bills."
She vowed to “be out in Luton North campaigning every day until the election”, and said that “the only way to bring about the change we so desperately need is with a Labour government”.
Ms Owen outlined Labour’s plans if they were to win the election. She explained: “Our first steps will be focussing on economic stability, cutting NHS waiting times, slashing energy bills, cracking down on antisocial behaviour and recruiting more teachers. If re-elected I will continue to work hard to be a part of a government of renewal, that dedicates itself to human rights and justice, at home and abroad.”