Sarah Owen MP

MP for Luton North, Sarah Owen, will stand again for election after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a General Election for July 4.

Sarah Owen, who is the current Member of Parliament and Labour candidate for Luton North, was first elected in 2019.

She said that the snap election “is a chance to turn the page on 14 years of failure and mismanagement, and chart a new course for the country and for Luton North”.

In a statement following yesterday’s announcement, Ms Owen said: “We have felt the consequences of Conservative mismanagement here in Luton North. Every day I hear of vulnerable people left to languish on years-long NHS waiting lists, shop owners feeling unsafe in their neighbourhoods, and families struggling with sky-high mortgage rates and energy bills."

She vowed to “be out in Luton North campaigning every day until the election”, and said that “the only way to bring about the change we so desperately need is with a Labour government”.